Kansas has $73M tax surplus; official still sees uncertainty

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas reported Thursday that it collected nearly $73 million more than expected in taxes in September but its top revenue official said the economic outlook in coming months remains uncertain because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state Department of Revenue said Kansas collected nearly $729 million in taxes last month, when it expected to take in $656 million. The surplus of 11% for the month was tied largely to better-than-expected income tax collections.

The September collections allowed the state to finish the first three months of the 2021 budget year that started July 1 with $108 million more in tax collections than anticipated. The state collected $2.25 billion during those three months, 5.1% more than projected.

Kansas' fiscal picture was scrambled this spring by the arrival of the pandemic and a statewide stay-at-home order that Gov. Laura Kelly kept in place for five weeks. State officials and university economists slashed revenue projections to leave the state with a projected shortfall in its 2021 budget of $653 million, or 8.1%.

Tax collections exceeded the lowered expectations since the more pessimistic fiscal forecast was issued in April.

But state Revenue Secretary Mark Burghart said the economic picture remains “uncertain at best.”