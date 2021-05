TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' child welfare department and law enforcement officers soon will be required to visually observe a child when they're investigating allegations of abuse or neglect under a bill Gov. Laura Kelly signed into law Friday.

The measure is known as “Adrian's Law,” and will take effect by mid-June. The new law is named for a 7-year-old Kansas City, Kansas boy, Adrian Jones, who was murdered in 2015.