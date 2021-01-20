https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Kansas-county-court-clerk-sentenced-in-misuse-of-15885574.php
Kansas county court clerk sentenced in misuse of funds
LIBERAL, Kan. (AP) — A former southwest Kansas county court clerk who kept thousands of dollars in traffic court payments for herself has been sentenced to a year of probation.
Sonia Johnson, 57, an ex-clerk for Seward County District Court, was sentenced Tuesday and ordered to pay $2,962 in restitution and a $2,500 fine.
She pleaded no contest in August to one count of misuse of public funds, a felony. She would serve six months in jail if she violates her probation.
The Kansas Attorney General's Office said Johnson kept more than $8,000 in payments for herself but returned all but $2,962.
