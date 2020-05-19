Kansas council member arrested on child sex crime charges

BURRTON, Kan. (AP) — A city council member in a central Kansas town has been charged with child sex crimes.

Justin R. Freeman, 39, was arrested Monday by the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office. He is in his first year on the Burrton City Council.

The county attorney charged Freeman with six counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. He was being held in the Harvey County jail on $750,000.

“We understand there is a legal process still yet to play out, but we absolutely take these allegations with the utmost seriousness,” Burrton Mayor Rodney Redinger said in a written statement. “We will work with the Sheriff’s Office in any way we can to aid their investigation. Right now, our priority is to offer our support, and our thoughts, and our prayers, for those involved.”