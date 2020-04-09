Kansas church dispute pits health, constitutional concerns

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A coronavirus faceoff over church services in Kansas just days before Easter weekend has put the state’s Republican-led Legislature at odds with its Democratic governor.

Though the Republican lawmakers and Gov. Laura Kelly generally agree that people should stay home to worship, they disagree on whether the state has the constitutional authority to order it.

On Wednesday, a Republican-dominated panel of legislative leaders overturned Gov. Laura Kelly's executive order banning religious and funeral services of more than 10 attendees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kelly called the vote political and “shockingly irresponsible.” In instituting the now-overturned order, Kelly said three religious gatherings had led to outbreaks of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Her spokesman said she planned to release a statement about the situation on Thursday.

The legislative council that undid Kelly's order agreed that people should stay home, but said Kelly overstepped.

“My church has canceled Mass at the advice of health experts; the same advice Kansans are now following. However, they did it with free will, not a mandate by big brother infringing on the individual freedoms given to us by our Bill of Rights," said Senate President Susan Wagle, a Wichita Republican and candidate for the U.S. Senate seat Pat Roberts is vacating.

Like Wagle's church, most had already canceled in-person services, including the suburban Kansas City-based Church of the Resurrection, which has the largest Methodist congregation in the U.S., with more than 20,000 members.

Livestreamed services have grown popular, and it is unclear if any houses of worship planned to hold in-person services anytime soon.

Rabbi Moti Rieber, executive director of Kansas Interfaith Action, a multifaith issue advocacy organization, condemned the council's vote in a written statement and urged churches to maintain the 10-person limit and strict social distancing during weekend worship services.

“With the cooperation of all of us, this pandemic will abate, and we’ll be able to celebrate many more Easters and Passovers together in our extended communities," Rieber wrote, “But as the Psalmist says, ‘The dead cannot praise the Lord.'"

The legislative leadership panel acted after Attorney General Derek Schmidt, also a Republican, said that although Kelly's order was “sound public-health advice that Kansans should follow,” he was discouraging law enforcement agencies and prosecutors from attempting to enforce the requirements because he believed it violated the state constitution.

The overturned order had rescinded an earlier order that barred most gatherings of more than 10 people, with exceptions for religious gatherings, raising questions about whether large gatherings were now legal. Schmidt later clarified that Kelly's previous order remained in effect.

Lawmakers gave the council, five Republicans and two Democrats, the right to review all of Kelly’s executive orders and to overturn many of them within days. Conservative Republicans were upset with an order from Kelly to close K-12 schools for the rest of the spring semester and wanted to block her from using sweeping gubernatorial powers granted to deal with short-term disasters.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state grew Wednesday to 1,046, up from 900 Tuesday. Kansas has had 38 deaths related to the disease.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

___

Salter reported from O'Fallon, Missouri.

___

