Kansas Supreme Court will hear coronavirus case Saturday

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Saturday on Gov. Laura Kelly's lawsuit against legislative leaders who overturned her executive order banning religious and funeral services of more than 10 attendees during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Democratic governor filed the lawsuit Thursday after a Republican-dominated legislative panel overturned her order.

Kelly and the panel generally agree that worshipers should stay home and watch livestreamed religious services during the pandemic, but they disagree on whether the state has the constitutional authority to order it.

In instituting the now-overturned order, Kelly said three religious gatherings had led to outbreaks of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state grew by 60 on Thursday, to 1,106. Kansas reported four more deaths, bringing the total to 42.

