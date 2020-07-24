Kansas City to remove damaged anti-lynching marker

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An historical marker in Kansas City, Missouri, commemorating the 1882 lynching of a black man by a white mob that was damaged last month will be removed.

KCTV-TV reports that the marker will be removed Friday.

The marker in a Kansas City park was installed in 2018. It details the case of Levi Harrington, who was killed by a white mob on April 3, 1882, after he was falsely accused of killing a white police officer earlier that day. After a rope was placed around his neck, Harrington was thrown off a bridge and shot several times as hundreds of people watched.

The actual killer was later arrested and tried. No one was ever charged in Harrington’s death.

In mid-June, someone cut down the marker and threw it down a hill. The incident happened in the midst of protests after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, but it's unclear who damaged the anti-lynching marker, or why they did it.

City workers retrieved the marker and re-installed it.

But the city Parks and Recreation Department decided the marker “requires an inclusive process” in deciding how to move forward.