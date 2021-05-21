KC Southern accepts buyout from Canadian National Railway The Associated Press May 21, 2021 Updated: May 21, 2021 12:21 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Kansas City Southern has abandoned its agreement to be acquired by Canadian Pacific, choosing instead a competing bid from Canadian National Railway with a bigger price tag, but also greater regulatory risks.
The decision Friday comes one day after Canadian Pacific said that it wasn't budging from its initial $25 billion buyout agreement made in March, even after Kansas City Southern said that a richer $33.6 billion bid from Canadian National appeared to be superior.
Written By
The Associated Press