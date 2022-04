KAMLOOPS, B.C. - Logan Stankoven scored a hat trick and added two assists to power the Kamloops Blazers to a 9-0 rout of the Spokane Chiefs on Friday in the opener of their best-of-seven first-round playoff series.

Luke Toporowski chipped in with two goals while Drew Englot, Matthew Seminoff, Fraser Minten and Caeden Bankier added singles.