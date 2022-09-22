Kamala Harris talks abortion, appeals to voters in Milwaukee HARM VENHUIZEN, Associated Press/Report for America Sep. 22, 2022 Updated: Sep. 22, 2022 6:25 p.m.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris met with college students and Latino leaders in Milwaukee on Thursday, a visit meant to energize voters just under seven weeks before an election in which Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson are on the ballot.
Harris also spoke at a meeting of the Democratic Attorneys General Association, urging them to “fight back” for abortion rights and against those she called “extremist, so-called leaders” who were attempting to make it harder to vote.
