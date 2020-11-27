https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/KY-1-VictimRights-All-100-15757530.php
KY-1-VictimRights-All,100
The Associated PressPublished
Kentucky: Rights for Crime Victims (Known as Marsy's Law)
100 percent
x-Yes, 1,156,653 - 63 percent
No, 668,718 - 37 percent
