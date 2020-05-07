Juvenile held in man's death, injuries to woman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police say a person suspected of causing the death of a Sioux Falls man and injuries to a woman is juvenile who is known to the victims.

Officers responded to a shooting at a residence Tuesday night and called the SWAT team to the scene, according to police spokesman Sam Clemens

Craig Wittrock, 42, was found dead and an unidentified woman was injured, he said.

Clemens said shots were fired, but didn’t directly say if that was the cause of death or injuries, the Argus Leader reported. He did not say how many shots were fired.

“This wasn’t a random act,” Clemens said. “It didn’t involve strangers. It involved people who knew each other.”

Police said the suspect was not in the house when officers arrived and was found at another location and arrested.