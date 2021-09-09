Justice Department to review police force in Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department will review practices of the Columbus police department, which has been rocked in recent years by a series of fatal police shootings of Black people and its response to last year's racial injustice protests, the city and the government announced Thursday.
The review will be conducted by the Justice Department's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services and will consist of what the department is calling technical assistance in such areas as training, recruitment including a focus on diversity, technology, and creating an early intervention system for officers.