Justice Department says it's been affected by Russian hack

FILE - In this June 14, 2018, file photo, the FBI seal is seen before a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington. The U.S. government on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, said a devastating hack of federal agencies is "likely Russian in origin" and said the operation appeared to be an "intelligence gathering" effort. The assessment was disclosed in a rare public statement from the FBI and other investigative agencies.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Wednesday that about 3% of its email accounts could be compromised as part of a massive breach of federal government agencies that U.S. officials have linked to Russia.

No classified systems are believed to have been affected, according to a statement from Justice Department spokesman Marc Raimondi. It did not identify to whom who the potentially compromised email accounts may belong.

It was not immediately clear whether the intrusion at the Justice Department and other agencies included access to data other than email because Microsoft’s Office 365 includes multiple document-sharing and collaborative components.