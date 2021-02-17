Just over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky reported just over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as case numbers continued to decline in the state.

Officials reported 18 virus-related deaths, for a total of 4,336 since the pandemic reached Kentucky nearly a year ago. The new case total was 1,017.

“We have made incredible strides against this evil virus, but we can’t let up yet,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release Wednesday.

The governor said regional vaccine centers around the state would be open on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Beshear announced a nearly 30% boost in vaccine supply on the way from the federal government.

State officials said Tuesday more than 540,000 Kentuckians, about 12% of the state’s population, have received at least their first dose of vaccine.

The state expects to get 87,860 doses from the federal government next week.