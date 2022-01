Weather.gov data

As the most recent winter storm pulls out of Michigan and warnings and advisories are ending, Michiganders are left with heaps of snow and driveways to plow.

Since the morning of the Jan. 5, the state saw quick accumulation on the western side as well as some accumulating snow throughout the central and eastern parts. Some areas of the lower peninsula saw as much as 2 feet of snow and others as little as 1 inch or less, according to data from Weather.gov.