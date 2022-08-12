Jury: Democratic PAC defamed Moore, awards him $8.2 million

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal jury awarded Republican Roy Moore $8.2 million in damages Friday after finding that a Democratic-aligned super PAC defamed him in an advertisement during the 2017 U.S. Senate race in Alabama.
Jurors found the Senate Majority PAC made false and defamatory statements against Moore in the ad that attempted to capitalize on a sexual misconduct accusation made against Moore during the 2017 race. The ruling was a victory for Moore who has lost other defamation lawsuits, including one against comedian Sacha Baron Cohen.