Juneau fireworks show canceled after mask mandate fails

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Juneau's fireworks show has been canceled after assembly members failed to agree on a masking requirement for spectators.

The assembly previously agreed to allow the show, which was scheduled to begin July 3 at 11:59 p.m. to celebrate Independence Day. But that vote was with the understanding the city would require people in attendance to wear masks, KTOO Public Media reported.

A mask mandate required passage of an ordinance, and the assembly on Monday did not have the votes needed for that measure to pass. The proposed ordinance stated that those who didn't wear a mask while outside to watch the show would be subject to a $25 fine.

The city released a statement Tuesday apologizing for any confusion after saying last week the show would take place.

Assembly member Maria Gladizewski last week voted to hold the fireworks show but on Monday voted against the mask order. She said she had changed her mind about encouraging the public to gather while the coronavirus remains a concern in Alaska.

