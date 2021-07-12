Judge questions treatment of suspended horse trainer Baffert LARRY NEUMEISTER, Associated Press July 12, 2021 Updated: July 12, 2021 6:02 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge was sympathetic Monday to horse trainer Bob Baffert’s claims that his May suspension by the New York Racing Association — after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test — was unconstitutional.
U.S. District Judge Carol Bagley Amon at a Brooklyn hearing repeatedly pressed a lawyer for the racing association to explain why the suspension was issued before Baffert was given a chance to defend himself.
