Judge poised to allow help for disabled Wisconsin voters

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge in Wisconsin signaled Wednesday that he will allow voters with disabilities to get help returning their ballots this fall, despite a state Supreme Court ruling that cast doubt on such assistance and state law suggesting it is not allowed.
U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson said he expects to issue an order by Sept. 2 that will address differences in state and federal law that make it unclear whether voters who are unable to return or mail their own ballot can select someone else to do so for them.