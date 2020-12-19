Judge drops murder charge in man's fatal stabbing

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge has thrown out a murder charge against a man accused of fatally stabbing a man in the back to stop him from suffocating a pregnant woman.

The Daily Press reports that General District Court Judge Robert Saunders in Newport News ruled there wasn't sufficient cause to charge Carlos Rozada, 20, of Hampton, with second-degree murder.

Witnesses said Carlos Fontanez was squeezing the woman during an altercation inside a Denbigh apartment in September when Rozada, the woman’s brother-in-law, grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Fontanez six times in the back.

Fontanez, who lived in the apartment, died at a hospital. The pregnant woman wasn't seriously injured.

Defense attorney Scott Ehrenworth has said Rozada acted to protect the woman and her unborn child.