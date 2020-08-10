Judge denies bail for Las Vegas driver who killed 2 teens

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas woman who killed two teenage girls after allegedly driving under the influence has been denied bail.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Cynthia Cruz called 38-year-old Ebone Whitaker “an extreme risk to the community.” She was ordered held without bail.

Whitaker faces charges of DUI resulting in death, reckless driving, failure to maintain a lane and failure to decrease speed.

Authorities say Whitaker lost control of her car Aug. 3 and ended up fatally hitting two 16-year-old girls. Citlali Mora and Nelly Amaya-Ramirez were in a crosswalk when they were struck.

Whitaker admitted to investigators that she had consumed two beers and smoked marijuana before getting into the car, according to an arrest report. She also said she had smoked a PCP-covered cigarette with friends earlier in the day.

Whitaker has a previous criminal record that includes 41 prior misdemeanor charges, Cruz said.

Deputy public defender Ben Little had asked for bail for Whitaker, saying she is a mother of five.