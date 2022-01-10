Australian judge reinstates tennis star Djokovic's visa ROD McGUIRK and MARK D. BAKER, Associated Press Jan. 9, 2022 Updated: Jan. 10, 2022 4:48 a.m.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tennis star Novak Djokovic won a court battle Monday to stay in Australia to contest the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated against COVID-19, but the government threatened to cancel his visa a second time.
Federal Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly reinstated Djokovic’s visa, which was canceled after his arrival last week because officials decided he didn’t meet the criteria for an exemption to an entry requirement that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated.
