Judge asks Kansas attorney general to review pandemic law

MISSION, Kansas (AP) — A judge has asked the Kansas attorney general to weigh in on “significant constitutional problems” raised by a state law that gives those who object to pandemic restrictions such as mask requirements the right to trigger a 72-hour review.
David Hauber, a Johnson County judge, said Tuesday that the law — which places the burden of proof on officials to demonstrate that rules protect public health in the least restrictive way possible — “tips the scales of justice toward the plaintiff."