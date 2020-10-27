Judge: SC cannot reject ballots due to mismatched signatures

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A federal judge in South Carolina ruled Tuesday that local election boards cannot reject voters’ ballots on the basis of mismatched signatures and must review and reprocess previously rejected ballots for the upcoming general election.

The temporary injunction comes after a recent survey by the South Carolina State Election Commission discovered a handful of county election boards were conducting signature matching on ballots, though the state has no laws, rules or regulations on the practice.

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel of Charleston wrote Tuesday that counties that wish to continue matching signatures on absentee ballots must seek approval of the court first.

Voter outreach groups filed the lawsuit earlier this month, as the significant number of first-time absentee voters this election has brought due process issues to the forefront, said Christe McCoy-Lawrence, co-president of the League of Women Voters' South Carolina chapter. The suit sought a permanent procedure for elections officials to notify voters and allow them to fix ballots with signature issues.

"This decision is a significant win for voter confidence in a year when the COVID-19 pandemic has upended our elections with rule changes, delays and massive surges in mail voting," McCoy-Lawrence said in a statement. "This ruling erases the uncertainty voters might feel about whether their absentee ballot signature may not exactly match a previous one on record.”

A spokesperson for the State Election Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Lawyers for the state said during oral arguments last week that county boards would be acting unlawfully if they disqualified absentee ballots on the basis of mismatched voter signatures.

State Election Commission Executive Director Marci Andino said she was unaware of any counties with signature matching procedures in place, but a subsequent court-ordered survey she conducted of all 46 county election boards found at least nine of the boards were engaged in unauthorized signature matching.

Although the majority of counties said they were not verifying signatures for ballots in this year's general election, the few that did had what Gergel described as a “hodgepodge” of procedures. Some counties notified voters whose ballot signatures did not match those on their registration forms, while other counties disqualified the ballots.

“The late discovery of these wildly inconsistent procedures, where a minority of counties are conducting some version of signature matching without the knowledge or approval of the State Election Commission and acting contrary to the Commission’s and its Executive Director’s plainly stated legal position that such procedures are unlawful under South Carolina law, raises a number of significant legal questions,” Gergel wrote.

After compiling the survey results, Andino ordered counties Monday to stop signature matching and include ballots with signature issues to be counted with the other ballots.

At least one county, Spartanburg, said it had stopped verifying signatures because it could not keep up with the volume of mail-in ballots received.

As of noon Tuesday, 354,000 South Carolinians had voted absentee by mail, more than doubling the record number of mail-in ballots returned in the 2016 general election, according to the election commission. Another 584,000 people have already voted in person.

That uptick follows rule changes put in place by the state legislature this fall allowing all voters to vote absentee regardless of reason because of the coronavirus pandemic. Voters in the state usually have to provide a specific reason for voting absentee, such as being 65 or older or having a physical disability.

___

Liu is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.