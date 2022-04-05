Judge: Jury can tour school building where 17 were murdered

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The jury that will decide whether Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz gets a death sentence will tour the blood-stained, bullet-pocked building where he murdered 17 people four years ago, a judge has ruled.
Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer rejected a defense argument that a jury tour of the three-story building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is not necessary because there are videos and photos of the crime scene and would only serve to inflame the jurors' passions.