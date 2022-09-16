Judge: Amended McClain autopsy can be released if redacted

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado judge on Friday responded to a request by a coalition of news organizations to release an amended autopsy report for Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after a 2019 encounter with police, by ruling the report be made public only after new information it contains is redacted.
Colorado Public Radio sued the Adams County Coroner for release of the report after learning that information from a grand jury investigation into McClain's death prompted the report to be amended. The original report issued in 2019 found the cause and manner of McClain's death to be “undetermined.”