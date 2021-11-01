Judge: Accusers at Epstein associate trial to use pseudonyms

NEW YORK (AP) — Accusers in the upcoming trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell charged with helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls can testify using pseudonyms or first names to protect their privacy, a judge ruled Monday.
The ruling by U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan came after Maxwell was brought into a Manhattan courtroom in shackles for a final pretrial hearing. Nathan made a series of evidentiary rulings to define how the highly anticipated trial starting later this month will unfold.