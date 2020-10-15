Rhode Island unemployment rate drops; still higher than US

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s unemployment rate fell to 10.5% in September, down from an adjusted rate of 12.9% in August, state labor officials said Thursday.

The state has recovered nearly 60% of the jobs it lost in March and April when coronavirus restrictions shut down large sectors of the economy, according to the Department of Labor and Training.

Rhode Island’s unemployment rate remained well above the national September rate of 7.9%.

The number of unemployed Rhode Island residents — those available for and actively seeking employment — was 59,000, down 10,500 from August. The number of employed Rhode Island residents was 502,000, up 31,100 from August.

The health care and social assistance; professional and business services; retail; and accommodations and food services sectors saw the largest job gains in September, the agency said.

The educational services sector lost 2,000 jobs last month due in part to a decrease in the number of student workers at the state’s private colleges, the agency said.

Nearly 3,000 Rhode Islanders applied for unemployment insurance benefits for the week ending Oct. 10, the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics said Thursday, up slightly from the prior week.

___

JOHNSON & WALES RESUMES CLASSES

Johnson & Wales University announced it plans to resume in-person instruction for all students next week, two weeks after moving to remote classes because of a coronavirus outbreak among students.

While all classes are expected to resume in-person instruction on Tuesday, culinary and baking and pastry lab students are expected to start Sunday and Monday.

The Providence school moved to remote learning on Oct. 5 after 38 students who lived off campus tested positive.

The school said it would test all students and as of Wednesday said it had found five additional positive cases, with some test results pending.