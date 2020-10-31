Johnson County official: Virus misinformation fueling spread

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The largest county in Kansas has reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases, and the county's health director said the spread of misinformation is a significant factor in the spike in cases.

The Kansas City Star reports that Johnson County health officials confirmed 287 new cases on Friday, along with two additional deaths. That brings the total number of coronavirus deaths in Johnson County to 203.

A statement from the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment said community spread is on the rise, putting people at risk for serious complications that can result in hospitalization and death.

Dr. Sanmi Areola, director of the county health department, said the spread of misinformation about ways to combat the virus is proving problematic.

“We are getting into very dangerous territory,” Areola said. “Infections are spiking at a very rapid rate.

“This is putting our residents at risk. And rhetoric around herd immunity and deliberate infections, masks don’t work, and other inaccurate information, is hurting our efforts to contain the spread of this virus.”

In the past six days, the suburban Kansas City county reported 1,024 new infections this week. Even before Saturday's county, that number easily tops the most infections previously reported in a week — 810 the week of July 12-18.

The 14-day positive test rate, excluding repeat tests, was 15.8% in Johnson County.