Joe Walsh files to challenge Trump in New Hampshire

Republican presidential candidate former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh, R-Ill., files to have his name listed on the New Hampshire primary ballot, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Concord, N.H. At left is New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner and at right is his wife Helene Walsh.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh has filed for the New Hampshire presidential primary, officially giving President Donald Trump two major Republican primary challengers in the early voting state.

Walsh has centered his longshot bid squarely on Trump. He’s become a vocal critic of the president, saying Trump is unfit for the office.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld has also filed to challenge Trump in the New Hampshire primary.

Both Walsh and Weld have struggled so far to have largescale fundraising success. Another would-be primary challenger, former South Carolina governor and congressman Mark Sanford, dropped his bid Tuesday.