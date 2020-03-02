JobsOhio touts 2019 record, releases wage and salary data

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's privatized job-creation office reports its new leader was paid $274,000 last year before benefits and bonuses, substantially less than his predecessor and also below five of the nonprofit's top executives.

JobsOhio made public Friday the updated salary data for president and chief investment officer J.P. Nauseef and 17 other current and former top executives in conjunction with the release of its 2019 annual report.

The annual report showed JobsOhio approved 306 projects last year, entailing 22,770 new jobs and $1.2 billion in new payroll. Those figures marked the second best showing since its inception in 2011 in terms of projects and the third best in terms of capital investment.

The office's effort at improved compensation transparency also included release of wage data for the private economic development office's associate positions.

JobsOhio's founding president, John Minor, made $420,000 in 2019, the data showed. The base salary for vice president Dana Saucier Jr., head of economic development, was $434,000. Senior managing directors Aaron Pitts and Kristi Tanner each made $357,000 and $360,000, respectively, before benefits.

JobsOhio was created by then-Republican Gov. John Kasich and designed by the GOP-led Legislature to be outside the reach of public records laws. GOP Gov. Mike DeWine, who succeeded Kasich last year, has pressured the office to be more transparent.