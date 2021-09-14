Jewish leaders bury remains found in former Warsaw ghetto VANESSA GERA, Associated Press Sep. 14, 2021 Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 11:15 a.m.
1 of5 Warsaw's Jewish community held a funeral for an unidentified Holocaust victim after human remains were recently discovered in an area that belonged to the Warsaw Ghetto during World War II, in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday Sept. 14, 2021. The remains were buried in Warsaw's Jewish Cemetery, with the country's chief rabbi saying, "We are here as the family for a person we don't know." Vanessa Gera/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Warsaw's Jewish community held a funeral for an unidentified Holocaust victim after human remains were recently discovered in an area that belonged to the Warsaw Ghetto during World War II, in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday Sept. 14, 2021. The remains were buried in Warsaw's Jewish Cemetery, with the country's chief rabbi saying, "We are here as the family for a person we don't know." Vanessa Gera/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 Warsaw's Jewish community hold a funeral for an unidentified Holocaust victim after human remains were recently discovered in an area that belonged to the Warsaw Ghetto during World War II, in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday Sept. 14, 2021. The remains were buried in Warsaw's Jewish Cemetery, with the country's chief rabbi saying, "We are here as the family for a person we don't know." Vanessa Gera/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Warsaw's Jewish community buried an unidentified Holocaust victim on Tuesday whose remains were discovered this summer in a building that was within the Warsaw Ghetto during World War II.
“We are here as the family for a person we don't know,” Poland's chief rabbi, Michael Schudrich, said as the bones, wrapped in white cloth, lay on a wooden cart and community members gathered together.