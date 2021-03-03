Jesse Jackson out of rehabilitation center after surgery

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson has been discharged from a rehabilitation center where he spent more than three weeks following an illness and surgery.

The 79-year-old founder and president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, who was hospitalized for eight days in January, said Tuesday he could not walk when transferred to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab on Feb. 6.

“When I entered the rehab center, I was unable to walk. Today, I walked out returning home, and work strengthened. I look forward to returning to work to continue to make a difference in racial injustices, and I look forward to the next march,” Jackson said.

Jackson was hospitalized Jan. 29 and underwent minor surgery, his family told the Chicago Sun-Times. PUSH later said the civil rights leader was admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital after experiencing abdominal discomfort.