Jeff Bezos says he will give away most of his fortune

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said he will give away the majority of his wealth during his lifetime, becoming the latest billionaire to pledge to donate much of his vast fortune.

Bezos, whose “real-time” worth Forbes magazine estimates at roughly $124.1 billion, made the announcement in a joint CNN interview with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez that was released on Monday. The billionaire didn't specify how - or to whom - he will give away the money, but said the couple were building the “capacity” to do it.