Jay Carney, Amazon's top policy exec, leaves for Airbnb

NEW YORK (AP) — Jay Carney, the top policy and communications executive at Amazon and one-time White House spokesman, has been named the head of policy at Airbnb, marking another high-profile departure for Amazon as it faces a shifting consumer landscape and heightened regulatory scrutiny.
Carney, who served as the press secretary for President Barack Obama, will join Airbnb's executive team and work with co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky, the San Francisco-based home-sharing company said in a Friday blog post.