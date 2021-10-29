Japanese parliamentary elections crucial for new PM's rule MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press Oct. 29, 2021 Updated: Oct. 29, 2021 4:50 a.m.
TOKYO (AP) — In his first big test as Japanese prime minister, Fumio Kishida's ruling party is expected to lose seats in Sunday's national parliamentary elections, while still maintaining a majority.
Just how many parliament seats are lost will determine whether Kishida is destined to be a short-term leader or if he'll have enough allies to tackle a coronavirus-battered economy and worries over climate change, gender inequity, a fast-aging and dwindling population and China’s aggressive moves in a region Japan has long dominated.