Japan declares state of emergency for Tokyo area over virus

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk across an intersection at Shinjuku neighborhood of Tokyo on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic for Tokyo and three nearby areas as cases continued to surge, hitting a daily record of 2,447 in the capital.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga issued the declaration Thursday at the government task force for the coronavirus.

The declaration kicks in Friday until Feb. 7, and centers around asking restaurants and bars to close at 8 p.m. and people to stay home and not mingle in crowds.