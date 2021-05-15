Nousha Salimi/AP

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Janet Jackson’s ensembles she wore in the “Scream” music video opposite of her brother Michael Jackson are among the items up for bid in a three-day auction.

Julien’s Auctions says her black circular bubble textured fabric long-sleeve shirt, black patent leather pants and black patent leather over-the-ankle boots sold for $125,000 Saturday. The auction called “Iconic Treasures From the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson” will be held until Sunday, the singer’s 55th birthday.