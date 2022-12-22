Jan. 6 takeaways: Power, pressure and a 'moral struggle'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is releasing dozens of witness transcripts from its investigation into the 2021 Capitol attack, including Thursday's release of a previously unseen account from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson detailing a stunning campaign by Donald Trump's allies encouraging her to stay “loyal” as she testified.
The House panel is racing to release its final report and other materials and wrap up its work before it is required to dissolve as the new Congress convenes in January.