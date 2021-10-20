Jan. 6 panel votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt MARY CLARE JALONICK and FARNOUSH AMIRI, Associated Press Oct. 20, 2021 Updated: Oct. 20, 2021 12:21 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection voted unanimously to hold former White House aide Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after the longtime ally of former President Donald Trump defied a subpoena for documents and testimony.
Still defending his supporters who broke into the Capitol that day, Trump has aggressively tried to block the committee’s work by directing Bannon and others not to answer questions in the probe. Trump has also filed a lawsuit to try to prevent Congress from obtaining former White House documents.
