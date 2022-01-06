Jan. 6 one year later: Do Americans blame then-President Donald Trump for what happened at the Capitol?

One year after the Jan. 6 riot at the United States Capitol left at least seven dead, more than 100 law enforcement personnel injured and the state of our democracy in question, a poll shows that just about as many say Former President Donald Trump urged his supporters to engage in violence that day as those who say he did not.
Video cameras captured the violence live as Congress was set to certify President Joe Biden's win in the 2020 presidential election, with rioters clubbing officers with their own weapons, flag polls and fire extinguishers, even squeezing one officer between doors as he begged for his life, according to reporting by The Associated Press.