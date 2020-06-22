James stops at farm to resume in-person campaign for Senate

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — U.S. Senate candidate John James began an in-person tour of Michigan amid the pandemic on Monday, visiting a Jackson County farm to criticize what he called the overregulation and overtaxation of farmers.

It was believed to be the Republican's first solo campaign stop, with reporters invited, outside of his appearing at Michigan visits with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence and speaking to GOP groups. The challenger to Democratic Sen. Gary Peters had been gearing up for a more visible, public schedule when the coronavirus struck in March.

“I actually want to get out and see the entire state. It's a big state, and there is a lot of opportunity to see the parallels and how similar we are — whether you're on a farm or a factory,” James said at Weir Farms, a dairy operation in Hanover Township about 75 miles west of Detroit. “You still have people who are responsible for running small businesses who need help, who need support and haven't been getting it from Sen. Peters.”

James plans to visit places with high unemployment on the tour.

The Michigan Democratic Party said James supports Trump's agenda, including trade wars that have threatened the livelihoods of farmers.