Jail inmate dies of fentanyl overdose, charges recommended

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — An autopsy shows a Manitowoc County Jail inmate died of a fentanyl overdose and another inmate could face charges, sheriff's officials said Tuesday.

Justin Hall, 36, was found dead at the jail on Sept. 15. A correctional officer making the rounds found Hall laying on a mattress in an awkward position and discovered he was unresponsive. Hall was pronounced dead at the jail.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office was asked to assist with the investigation and said an autopsy showed the cause of death to be a fentanyl overdose.

Fentanyl is a potent opioid pain killer.

Authorities are recommending charges against the inmate who gave Hall the drug.