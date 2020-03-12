Jail death lawsuit likely headed for trial in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A wrongful death lawsuit by the family of a woman who died after becoming unresponsive in the Brown County Jail in 2015 may be going to trial after settlement talks broke off.

The family of Sarah Circle Bear is seeking damages and claiming negligence in the death of the 24-year-old woman.

The Argus Leade r says a settlement hearing was held Wednesday at the federal courthouse in Sioux Falls, but no agreement was reached.

Circle Bear died at a hospital in July 2015 after she was held in custody on drug charges from Roberts County.

An autopsy showed Circle Bear died from acute methamphetamine toxicity.

Her family is questioning whether she received adequate care while in custody.