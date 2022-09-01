Jackson sees some improvement in its damaged water system MICHAEL GOLDBERG and EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS, Associated Press Sep. 1, 2022 Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 1:02 p.m.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's capital city was restoring running water to some homes and businesses Thursday, but many faucets remained dry or had only a trickle of water as crews worked to repair a flood-impaired water treatment plant.
Jackson leaders reported some overnight progress in refilling tanks at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant, the facility at the root of the latest water woes in Jackson.
MICHAEL GOLDBERG and EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS