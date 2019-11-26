J and A Grocery filling a niche

Customers can find an assortment of fresh produce available at the new J and A Grocery store on S. Chestnut in Reed City. Owners Christina and Samir Angious say business is going well since they opened their doors.

REED CITY — Things are going well according to owners of the new J and A Grocery Store in Reed City, Christina and Samir Angious.

"Buisness is going pretty good," Christina Angious said. "Some days are pretty chaotic and there have been days we have even sold out of some things."

J and A Grocery opened earlier this month at 702. S. Chestnut in the former Short Stop gas station near the former Vic's market.

Since Vic's closed its doors in April, Reed City residents have been without a local grocery store.

The Angiouses said they are pleased with the way things are going and they are happy to fill that need for the community.

"The customer comes first," Samir Angious said. "Be good to your customers, and business will be good."

Customers at J and A Grocery can find fresh produce and meats, along with staples such as bread, cereal, milk and eggs. In addition, they have a full kitchen with fresh-made foods for breakfast and lunch.

"A lady came to me and said 'Thank you so much,' and she was crying," Christina Angious said. "We're just trying to make a living, and she was crying. I think everybody is happy we are here."