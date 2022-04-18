J&J's Janssen settles with WVa for $99M in opioid lawsuit LEAH WILLINGHAM, Associated Press April 18, 2022 Updated: April 18, 2022 11:53 a.m.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia will receive $99 million in a settlement finalized Monday with Johnson & Johnson's subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the drugmaker's role in perpetuating the opioid crisis in the state that has long led the nation in drug overdose deaths.
State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said during a news briefing that he believes West Virginia's settlement is the largest in the country per capita with Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen, which has faced opioid litigation in dozens of communities throughout the U.S.
Written By
LEAH WILLINGHAM