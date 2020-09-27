Ivey to cut ribbon Monday reopening highway after landslide

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — After a seven-month shutdown, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday will cut the ribbon that reopens a highway in Morgan County.

Heavy rain in February caused a landslide that washed away the foundation of U.S. 231, causing the road's closure on the side of Brindlee Mountain between Lacey's Spring and Morgan City. The problem began with large cracks in the highway that eventually washed dirt and rock from under the road.

Ivey declared a state of emergency allowing the state Department of Transportation to award a contract quickly for the repair, which included two new deep foundation bridges.

Brasfield & Gorrie of Birmingham won the contract with a low bid of $14.6 million, and the contractor was offered up to about $2.5 million in incentives to complete the project two months ahead of the Dec. 2 target date.

Monday's ceremony is set for 2:30 p.m., al.com reported.

The closed section of the road is about 7 miles south of Huntsville, and the detour created traffic headaches for commuters. Instead of their normal four-lane highway, motorists had to travel a series of two-lane roads with temporary traffic lights at two intersections on Alabama Highway 36.