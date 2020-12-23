Ivanka Trump helps load food into cars of drivers in need

MIAMI (AP) — Presidential daughter Ivanka Trump helped load boxes of food into the cars of drivers who showed up at a South Florida drive-through food distribution event for those in need.

“Merry Christmas," Trump said Tuesday as she hauled a black box into a car's trunk in the parking lot of King Jesus Ministry in Miami-Dade County, according to WSVN.

One driver in the line, Karla Fuentes, told the Miami television station that she had gotten to the church more than 12 hours earlier to get in line for the food and slept in her car.

“It’s a big help for my house, for my neighbor,” Fuentes said. “We can share with everybody.”

Another food recipient, Vivian Lopez, said she had lost her job because of the pandemic.

“We are living really hard times," Lopez said.

The food giveaway isn't too far from where Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, recently bought property on Indian Creek Island near Miami, an area referred to as “Billionaires Bunker," according to news reports.